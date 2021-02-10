expand
Ad Spot
Contests
A.L. Magazine
Weather
Classifieds
Public Notices
Facebook
Submit
Send: News tip
Send: Calendar event
Send: Video
Send: Photo
Order: Photo
Send: Letter to the Editor
Send: Birth announcement
Send: Engagement announcement
Send: Wedding announcement
Subscribe
E-Edition
February 11, 2021
Home
News
Progress
Health Updates
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Obits
Extras
Services
Contest Marketing
Published 4:45 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Print Article
Latest Opinion
Editorial Roundup: PSEO helps students afford an education
Ask a Trooper: What are rules for trucks with amber lights?
My Point of View: Violent, destructive protests have no place in our nation
Sarah Stultz: Zoom is great, but often difficult for parents
Al Batt: The family’s trusted Pontiac had an oldometer
Latest Sports
Scoreboard: Feb. 9
Tigers dominate late periods to beat Panthers, win 6th straight
Tiger swimmers take on Panthers
A tale of two halves for Tigers
Tigers split duals with Falcons and Winhawks
Latest Stories
Sheriff: Blame for Minnesota clinic attack lies with shooter
Pamela J. Marable
John R. Schreiber
Harold J. “Lefty” Schlepp
Joanne M. Williamson
Latest Style
Savor a sweet morning snack
This week in history: Historical Society votes to move forward with fundraising for museum
Across the Pastor’s Desk: The antidote to corruption is Jesus
Martin & Johansen
Try out this red velvet for your valentine
Latest Business
Renewal by Andersen receives Green Diamond Service Award
Cargill gets DEED award
Winter truck load increases underway
Mattson joins angus group
Interchange owner facing 3 new criminal charges; MDH sues restaurant for operating without a license
Latest Local News
Sheriff: Blame for Minnesota clinic attack lies with shooter
Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder
Bill seeks to crack down on catalytic converter thefts
Covid-19 update: New cases dip in Freeborn, tick up in Mower, Steele
Big Freeze medallion found
Special Section
More special sections
Financials
<br />
Cops, Courts & Fires
Sheriff: Blame for Minnesota clinic attack lies with shooter
Cops, Courts & Fires
Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder
Cops, Courts & Fires
Bill seeks to crack down on catalytic converter thefts
Health Updates
Covid-19 update: New cases dip in Freeborn, tick up in Mower, Steele
News
Big Freeze medallion found
News
Wind chills to approach 40 below zero this weekend
News
Trial highlights: Harrowing footage, focus on Trump’s words
News
DFLers debate mask law while GOP seeks to undo Walz’s COVID-19 powers
Health Updates
Minnesota expanding vaccine network with Walmart, Thrifty White this week
Cops, Courts & Fires
Documents show several red flags for clinic shooting suspect
News
Big Freeze Medallion Hunt: Day 3
Health Updates
Covid-19 update: 12 new cases in Freeborn County
Cops, Courts & Fires
Machine shed destroyed by fire
Cops, Courts & Fires
1 arrested for meth possession and other reports
Cops, Courts & Fires
26 rescued from ice floe in Lake Superior off Minnesota
News
Senators to hear opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial
News
New contest section begins today on the Tribune website
News
Big Freeze activities to allow for fun and safety
News
Vortex facility has ties to popular frozen treats
Business
Renewal by Andersen receives Green Diamond Service Award
News
Making the most of the cold weather
News
Registration open to be a pesky plant tracker
News
Museum welcomes new trustee with Albert Lea connections
News
Research dinner topic will be stress, mental health and wellbeing
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Subscribe
Policies
Terms of use
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Copyright
© 2021, Albert Lea Tribune