expand
Ad Spot
Contests
A.L. Magazine
Weather
Classifieds
Public Notices
Facebook
Submit
Send: News tip
Send: Calendar event
Send: Video
Send: Photo
Order: Photo
Send: Letter to the Editor
Send: Birth announcement
Send: Engagement announcement
Send: Wedding announcement
Subscribe
E-Edition
March 12, 2021
Home
News
Progress
Health Updates
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Obits
Extras
Services
College Hoops Bracket Contest
Published 3:21 pm Friday, March 12, 2021
Print Article
Latest Opinion
Editorial Roundup: Walz COVID-19 plan continues to show success
Ask a Trooper: Are there laws about blinding fog lights?
Sarah Stultz: How has the COVID pandemic changed you?
Al Batt: Life itself can be known as a near-death experience
My Point of View: Democrats focused on getting past COVID-19 devastation
Latest Sports
Boys hockey team gets win over Mankato West on senior night
Tigers finish regular season with a road win
Albert Lea wrestling advances to Section 1AAA championship
Tigers extend winning streak
Vikings release kicker Dan Bailey after rough season
Latest Stories
Boys hockey team gets win over Mankato West on senior night
Tigers finish regular season with a road win
Walz urges lawmakers to pass summer education package
Minneapolis to pay $27M to settle Floyd family lawsuit
COVID-19 update: Vaccinations up; U campuses to reopen fully in fall
Latest Style
Across the Pastor’s Desk: Welcome to the wonder of “Amen”
Robin Gudal: Join in pursuit to be kinder, gentler
Birth announcement
This Week in History: Gov. Carlson speaks at Edgewater Restaurant
Empowering the community through art
Latest Business
34 Freeborn County businesses received grants through state relief program
Deal brewing on quick tax relief bill in Minnesota
‘It’s an industry that’s always going to be there’
Helping clients look and feel their best
Rihm Kenworth relocates to a newly renovated building
Latest Local News
Walz urges lawmakers to pass summer education package
Minneapolis to pay $27M to settle Floyd family lawsuit
COVID-19 update: Vaccinations up; U campuses to reopen fully in fall
‘Normalcy on the horizon’: Walz OKs larger gatherings, fans at Twins games
Rock thrown through window and other reports
Special Section
More special sections
Financials
<br />
Education
Walz urges lawmakers to pass summer education package
Cops, Courts & Fires
Minneapolis to pay $27M to settle Floyd family lawsuit
Health Updates
COVID-19 update: Vaccinations up; U campuses to reopen fully in fall
News
‘Normalcy on the horizon’: Walz OKs larger gatherings, fans at Twins games
Cops, Courts & Fires
Rock thrown through window and other reports
News
Visitation rules easing in Minnesota’s long-term care facilities
Cops, Courts & Fires
6 chosen for Chauvin trial jury so far; murder charge added
Health Updates
Walz set to ease COVID curbs Friday
News
Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults vaccine-eligible
Health Updates
South African virus variant found in Minnesota for 1st time
Cops, Courts & Fires
Albert Lea man sentenced to 3 years in prison for drive-by shooting
News
Ice deteriorating quickly with recent warm weather
News
When can I expect my stimulus check?
News
Biden signs $1.9T relief bill before speech to nation
Health Updates
COVID-19 update: Vaccination pace climbs; pandemic trends steady
Cops, Courts & Fires
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death
News
Bonding request for Fountain Lake dredging presented to House committee
Health Updates
Minnesota health commissioner receives dose of J&J vaccine
Cops, Courts & Fires
Bill in honor of Waseca officer passes Senate committee
Cops, Courts & Fires
Supreme Court rules in Freitag’s favor on salary case
News
What’s inside the $1.9T COVID-19 bill passed by Congress
Health Updates
Ramsey stops enforcing coronavirus mask mandate
Health Updates
COVID-19 update: 18 new cases reported in Freeborn County; active cases in county nearing 100
News
Update: Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Subscribe
Policies
Terms of use
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Copyright
© 2021, Albert Lea Tribune