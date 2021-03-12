College Hoops Bracket Contest

expand
March 12, 2021

Published 3:21 pm Friday, March 12, 2021

 

Education

Walz urges lawmakers to pass summer education package

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis to pay $27M to settle Floyd family lawsuit

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations up; U campuses to reopen fully in fall

News

‘Normalcy on the horizon’: Walz OKs larger gatherings, fans at Twins games

Cops, Courts & Fires

Rock thrown through window and other reports

News

Visitation rules easing in Minnesota’s long-term care facilities

Cops, Courts & Fires

6 chosen for Chauvin trial jury so far; murder charge added

Health Updates

Walz set to ease COVID curbs Friday

News

Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults vaccine-eligible

Health Updates

South African virus variant found in Minnesota for 1st time

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea man sentenced to 3 years in prison for drive-by shooting

News

Ice deteriorating quickly with recent warm weather

News

When can I expect my stimulus check?

News

Biden signs $1.9T relief bill before speech to nation

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccination pace climbs; pandemic trends steady

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death

News

Bonding request for Fountain Lake dredging presented to House committee

Health Updates

Minnesota health commissioner receives dose of J&J vaccine

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bill in honor of Waseca officer passes Senate committee

Cops, Courts & Fires

Supreme Court rules in Freitag’s favor on salary case

News

What’s inside the $1.9T COVID-19 bill passed by Congress

Health Updates

Ramsey stops enforcing coronavirus mask mandate

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 18 new cases reported in Freeborn County; active cases in county nearing 100

News

Update: Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems