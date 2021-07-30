expand
Ad Spot
Contests
A.L. Magazine
Weather
Classifieds
Public Notices
Facebook
Submit
Send: News tip
Send: Calendar event
Send: Video
Send: Photo
Order: Photo
Send: Letter to the Editor
Send: Birth announcement
Send: Engagement announcement
Send: Wedding announcement
Subscribe
E-Edition
July 30, 2021
Home
News
Progress
Health Updates
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Obits
Extras
Services
Published 11:26 am Friday, July 30, 2021
Print Article
Latest Opinion
Editorial: Tribune’s 2021 Readers’ Choice awards are in
My Point of View: Vote for leaders who listen to scientists, are science literate
Ask a Trooper: How did Legionville get started in Minnesota?
Al Batt: Finding fine times during all of the bad times in life
Letter: How can we build back better?
Latest Sports
Hoops Unleashed gives boys a chance to get time on the court, have fun
Minnesota gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold
Albert Lea basketball gets new coach
A.L. 14U baseball team wins state championship
Talks stalled, but Buxton says he wants to stay with Twins
Latest Stories
Kathy M. Diaz
Notice
Greater Omaha Packing recalls 295K lbs. raw beef
Canadian wildfires causing air quality concerns in Minnesota
Attempted catalytic converter thefts reported
Latest Style
Make every bite count with whole-grain popcorn snacks
United Methodist Women, Albert Lea
Across the Pastor’s Desk: Reach out to your neighbors
Family meals that deliver flavor and nutrition
Wedding: Hagen & Krenz
Latest Business
eXp Realty welcomes new agent
Chance of a lifetime
34 Freeborn County businesses received grants through state relief program
Deal brewing on quick tax relief bill in Minnesota
‘It’s an industry that’s always going to be there’
Latest Local News
Greater Omaha Packing recalls 295K lbs. raw beef
Canadian wildfires causing air quality concerns in Minnesota
Attempted catalytic converter thefts reported
Tears and cheers: Lee family reacts to Suni making gold
Minnesota offers $100 rewards to unvaccinated who get shots
Special Section
More special sections
Financials
<br />
News
Greater Omaha Packing recalls 295K lbs. raw beef
News
Canadian wildfires causing air quality concerns in Minnesota
Cops, Courts & Fires
Attempted catalytic converter thefts reported
News
Tears and cheers: Lee family reacts to Suni making gold
Health Updates
Minnesota offers $100 rewards to unvaccinated who get shots
Cops, Courts & Fires
Connecticut fire crews sent to Minnesota, latest deployment
News
Hoops Unleashed gives boys a chance to get time on the court, have fun
News
Minnesota gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold
Cops, Courts & Fires
Freeborn County issues burn ban
Cops, Courts & Fires
Catalytic converter cut off vehicle and other reports
News
Suit accuses mall of negligence in 2019 assault of young boy
News
Panel weighs COVID bonuses for Minnesota’s frontline workers
News
Air quality alert issued for almost all of Minnesota
News
Mosquito spraying pushed to Thursday
Education
Minnesota health leaders recommend masks at schools in fall
News
Violent crime surges across Minnesota with record murders
Health Updates
Minnesota officials investigating COVID-19 outbreak at camp
Cops, Courts & Fires
Items reported stolen and other reports
News
5 things to do this week
News
Applications accepted for speaking contest for high school girls
News
Local beef producers become owners of national beef e-commerce company
News
St. John’s employee retires after 30 years
News
County employees recognized with lunch
News
A reflection of beauty
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Subscribe
Policies
Terms of use
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Copyright
© 2021, Albert Lea Tribune