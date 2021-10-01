expand
October 1, 2021

Unemployment fraud and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:44 am Friday, October 1, 2021

Police received a report at 8:52 a.m. Thursday of unemployment that had been collected in another state in the caller’s name. 

 

Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes

Police cited a juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette at 11:28 a.m. Thursday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 

Police cited a juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device at 2:16 p.m. Thursday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 

 

Dash cam stolen

A dash cam was reported stolen from a truck at 2:19 p.m. Thursday at Riverland Community College, 2200 Riverland Drive

 

Trailer broken into

A trailer was reported broken into at 3:11 p.m. Thursday at 501 W. Richway Drive. 

 

Truck reported stolen

Police received a report at 4:30 p.m. Thursday of a truck that was stolen at 1422 Lee Ave. The theft had occurred after 11 a.m. 

 

2 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Ryeder Rosendo Gonzalez on a local warrant at 5:08 p.m. Thursday at 406 Center St. in Freeborn.

Police arrested Tavares Aaron Walker, 38, on warrants and gross misdemeanor domestic abuse no contact order violation at 7:59 a.m. Thursday at 603 Freeborn Ave. 

 

1 arrested on controlled substance charge

Deputies arrested Cameron Michael Smith, 24, for third-degree controlled substance possession at 7:54 p.m. Thursday at 79503 298th St. in Clarks Grove. 

