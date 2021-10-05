expand
Ad Spot

October 5, 2021

Trisha Joy Wayne

By Submitted

Published 2:29 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Trisha Joy Wayne, age 31, passed away on October 1, 2021.

Trisha was born on September 20, 1990 to Rodney and Barb Wayne in Albert Lea, MN. She attended NRHEG Schools and following her graduation, she attended Riverland Community College for cosmetology. Trisha opened up her own salon, “Bliss Beauty” in Geneva, where she enjoyed visiting with her clients. She also bartended at the Geneva Bar and Grill where she was able to socialize and have fun!

She enjoyed all the time spent with family and friends at Wayne Lake and Harmony Park, drinking her favorite beer-Mich Golden. Yearly family vacations were a favorite at Stony Point Resort in Cass Lake. Trisha had a zest for life, was carefree, loving and family centered and loved being an aunt! She was always the life of the party and loved to dance. She was often found watching and cheering on the Vikings. Trisha loved riding horses and the time spent at the Yaunt 2 Ranch cheering everyone on.

Preceded in death by, grandparents, Roger Wayne, Marshall and Shirley Jensen, David Heyer; aunt, Jeanette Pospesel, Claudia Wayne; and cousin, Tom Roth.

She is survived by her fiancée, Tyler Kruckeberg; parents, Barb (Kipp) Heyer and Rodney (Dana) Wayne; grandparents, Joyce Wayne, Diane Heyer and Cheryl and Dennis Miller; sisters, Jessica (Matt) Nielsen; Remi (Nolan Hohenstein) Wayne, Alexis (Derek) Bartness, Tess (Justin) Brown and Taylar (Dillon) Parpart; nieces, Skylar Nielsen, Lanae Kruckeberg and Emma Weeks; nephews, Cash Kruckeberg and Jack Weeks; fur babies, Debbie, Ayla, Bandit and her favorite horse, Chrome; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation 4:00 PM -8:00 PM, Friday, October 8, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN. Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Community Lutheran Church, Geneva, MN with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Geneva Cemetery.

More News

5 things to do this week

Northwood artist to showcase work at Art Center

Guest column: 125 years of the Salvation Army in Freeborn County

My Point of View: Democrats offer far more substantial support for mothers

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

5 things to do this week

Arts & Culture

Northwood artist to showcase work at Art Center

Education

Kiwanis club gives to Albert Lea Tiger Fund

News

Former Albert Leans enjoy working for Twins

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 8, 2021

News

National 4-H Week celebrated locally, nationally this week

News

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation seeking applications for early care, education wrap-around grants

Health Updates

Walz calls for vaccine and testing requirements for teachers

Health Updates

54 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County; active cases continue increasing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis cop who killed 911 caller resentenced Oct. 21

Cops, Courts & Fires

Shots fired on 2 streets in Albert Lea

Education

School board approves changes to open forum policy

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 Minnesota men charged in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

News

Minnesota communities get more time to claim federal aid

Albert Lea Tigers

Gallery: Tigers and Wolverines battle in Albert Lea tournament

News

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Health Updates

34 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 arrested for controlled substance possession and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 injured in crash on Highway 69

News

Eddie Cochran Car Show draws in classics

News

Minnesota hawk watchers gear up for peak migration season

News

Popular wilderness area closures lifted after summer fires

News

Hydro graphics business takes off

Business

New funeral home in Wells slated to be finished by the end of the year