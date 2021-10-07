expand
October 7, 2021

Total of 4 COVID-19 deaths reported in Steele and Waseca counties, including one in 30s

By Staff Reports

Published 6:46 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021

Officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths in both Steele and Waseca counties on Thursday in the regular health department update.

The deaths in Steele County were of a person who was between 30 and 34 years old and another person who was between 95 and 99 years old.

In Waseca County, the people who died were between 75 and 79 and 80 and 84.

The report indicated cases continue to rise in the area, with 31 new cases reported in Freeborn County. The new cases push the county’s active COVID-19 cases to 204, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases reported Thursday included the following:

• Three between 5 and 9

• Seven between 10 and 14

• Three between 15 and 19

• Two in their 20s

• Five in their 30s

• Four in their 40s

• Three in their 50s

• Two in their 60s

• One in their 70s

• One in their 80s

The following new cases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: 19 new cases

• Mower County: 35 new cases

• Steele County: 16 new cases

• Waseca County 14 new cases

Statewide, 2,674 new cases were reported, along with 32 deaths.

