Star Class: Kloskin’s advisory

From the first day of school, students in teacher Starr Kloskin's advisory have jumped in at every opportunity. They have been willing to help each other with everything. Those who have mastered a skill, from locks to email to assignments, have sought out others in class to mentor. This advisory has shown a willingness to help each other that I have never seen before. At the beginning of the year these were strangers, but they have felt like a family since day one. Kloskin said. "These students, both individually and as a group, are some of the best Tigers that I have had the privilege of working with. Toffee Coffees, you rock!" Provided