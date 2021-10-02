expand
Ad Spot

October 2, 2021

From the first day of school, students in teacher Starr Kloskin's advisory have jumped in at every opportunity. They have been willing to help each other with everything. Those who have mastered a skill, from locks to email to assignments, have sought out others in class to mentor. This advisory has shown a willingness to help each other that I have never seen before. At the beginning of the year these were strangers, but they have felt like a family since day one. Kloskin said. "These students, both individually and as a group, are some of the best Tigers that I have had the privilege of working with. Toffee Coffees, you rock!" Provided

Star Class: Kloskin’s advisory

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 1, 2021

More News

COVID-19 cases inching up again in Freeborn County

Vikings put on showcase in homecoming game

Tigers take on Rockets in the pool

Purdue defense will have to dig deep in test against Gophers

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials