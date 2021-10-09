Standout student: Rachel Campbell
Age:15
Parents: Jamie and Jesse Campbell
Where are you from? Austin
Which elementary school did you attend? Lakeview
Favorite teacher of all time and why? Amy Skinness — she was always so sweet to me.
Favorite book/author: Colleen Hoover, “Girl in Pieces”
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Student council
What do you want to do after high school? Author or therapist
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Don’t fool around, just get your work done.