October 8, 2021

Standout student: Rachel Campbell

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 8, 2021

Age:15

Rachel Campbell

Parents: Jamie and Jesse Campbell

Where are you from? Austin

Which elementary school did you attend? Lakeview

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Amy Skinness — she was always so sweet to me.

Favorite book/author: Colleen Hoover, “Girl in Pieces”

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Student council

What do you want to do after high school? Author or therapist

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Don’t fool around, just get your work done.

