expand
Ad Spot

October 5, 2021

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation seeking applications for early care, education wrap-around grants

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Education is accepting applications for its Early Care and Education Wrap Around Grant program.

This special grant program will help fund early care and education wrap-around services for children birth to age 8 from underserved and diverse populations.

Organizations that work with these children in SMIF’s 20-county region are eligible to apply. Requests of up to $20,000 will be considered.

SMIF received funding from MDE on behalf of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund for this program. The GEER Fund provides emergency assistance for education agencies and services that have been impacted by the pandemic. Wrap-around services, a system of care management which supports children in all aspects of life, are one of many education services that the GEER Fund supports.

As a leader for more than three decades in the early childhood field, SMIF was awarded this funding in order to disperse grants to organizations in southern Minnesota. Within the past year, SMIF has awarded 28 organizations a total of $370,000 through this program.

Funding from this grant can help cover mental health services and supports, supplemental after-school programs, distance learning programs and social, emotional and physical health supports. Additional allowable uses include training and development to more effectively operate and address the needs of young children.

Applicants must serve children birth to age eight from underserved and diverse populations.

“Many young children rely on important wrap-around services that organizations in our region provide,” said Rae Jean Hansen, vice president of early childhood. “We are honored to once again partner with MDE and the GEER Fund to support the wellbeing of young children in southern Minnesota.”

Applications are due to SMIF by Nov. 16 before 3 p.m. For the application and guidelines, visit smifoundation.org or contact Heidi Coulter, early childhood project manager, at heidic@smifoundation.org or 507-214-7016.

More News

On the run: Bulked-up Vikings ‘D’ still vulnerable on ground

5 things to do this week

Northwood artist to showcase work at Art Center

Guest column: 125 years of the Salvation Army in Freeborn County

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

5 things to do this week

Arts & Culture

Northwood artist to showcase work at Art Center

Education

Kiwanis club gives to Albert Lea Tiger Fund

News

Former Albert Leans enjoy working for Twins

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 8, 2021

News

National 4-H Week celebrated locally, nationally this week

News

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation seeking applications for early care, education wrap-around grants

Health Updates

Walz calls for vaccine and testing requirements for teachers

Health Updates

54 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County; active cases continue increasing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis cop who killed 911 caller resentenced Oct. 21

Cops, Courts & Fires

Shots fired on 2 streets in Albert Lea

Education

School board approves changes to open forum policy

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 Minnesota men charged in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

News

Minnesota communities get more time to claim federal aid

Albert Lea Tigers

Gallery: Tigers and Wolverines battle in Albert Lea tournament

News

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Health Updates

34 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 arrested for controlled substance possession and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 injured in crash on Highway 69

News

Eddie Cochran Car Show draws in classics

News

Minnesota hawk watchers gear up for peak migration season

News

Popular wilderness area closures lifted after summer fires

News

Hydro graphics business takes off

Business

New funeral home in Wells slated to be finished by the end of the year