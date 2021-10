Rugroden, Ross R. age 58 of Andover. Preceded in death by wife, Kerry and parents, George & LaVonne. Survived by sons, Samuel and Seth, brothers, Charles (LaVanna), Steve (Sandy) and Wade (Jodie), nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 16345 Polk Street, N.E., Ham Lake. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday at Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, 2005 Branch Avenue, Anoka.