October 8, 2021

Robin Gudal: I heard my mother praying for me

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

Many of us have heard stories of a praying grandma(pa). Did you have someone in your life praying for you? Are you praying for someone with a fervent heart? Susanna Wesley, mother of Charles and John, plus eight others, would sit in a chair with her kitchen apron pulled up over her head as children played around her. She did this for two hours a day. In her early life she vowed that she would never spend more time in leisure entertainment than she did in prayer and Bible study. (faith full devotion)

Robin Gudal

When Will Graham (book “Redeemed”) visited with Grandpa Billy he shared, “I wish I knew the Bible as well as your grandmother. She knows it better than anyone I have ever met,” he quietly continued. “And we could have done so much more if we had taken fewer speaking engagements and spent more time on our knees in earnest prayer.”

The Hank Williams song, “I Heard My Mother Praying For Me,” challenges us to be people of prayer on behalf of others:

Last night as I lay down to sleep

I heard someone began to weep

Then I got up just to see

I heard my mother praying for me

She was kneeling by her bed

And tears of pain were being shed

She said, “Dear God, please hear my plea”

I heard my mother praying for me

I got my Bible and sat down

And in the Holy Book I found

The way to end this misery

Thank God, my mother prayed for me

I read it on into the night

And soon began to see the light

And now at last my soul is free

Thank God, my mother prayed for me

Recently we added grandchild No. 9 to our family, Inez Grace. I have said for years that I’m not really a baby person, I’d take 10 teens over a baby any day. Well, my tune has been challenged. As I was helping our daughter and holding Inez, I was challenged to pray for her. Not just a ‘bless you my child” prayer, but a prayer of specifics. Over her petite little frame; for her health now and in the future. May her feet tread upon lands to serve only you, Jesus. May they walk in your ways. Hands to serve you. I prayed often over her whole frame and named as many medical terms that came to mind for protection, health and strength. I prayed for her emotional health and her spiritual health.

“In the morning, Lord, you hear my voice; in the morning I lay my requests before you and wait expectantly.” Psalm 5:3, NIV.

May we each be challenged to spend time in prayer daily.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.

