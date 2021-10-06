expand
October 5, 2021

National 4-H Week celebrated locally, nationally this week

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Across the United States, 4-H empowers nearly 6 million young people through hands-on learning.

In Minnesota, more than 66,000 young people take part in 4-H and the organization’s impact is felt throughout the state, according to a press release.

For instance, last year:

• 89% of young people reported working with peers to address problems in their community;

• More than 11,000 youth became more involved in projects focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math);

• 93% explored a new activity, project or idea.

“Minnesota 4-H is a welcoming place for all youth,” said Amy Wadding, Extension educator in 4-H Youth Development in Freeborn County. “Our theme for this year’s 4-H Week is ‘Find Your Spark!’ and that’s a great way to describe how 4-H can make a positive impact on a young person’s life.”

4-H is operated by University of Minnesota Extension. To learn more about 4-H in Freeborn County, contact our office at 507-377-5660 or visit https://extension.umn.edu/local/freeborn.

