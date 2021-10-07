expand
October 7, 2021

Motorcyclist injured in crash in Worth County

By Staff Reports

Published 8:29 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021

A Lake Mills motorcyclist was injured Wednesday afternoon after a crash in Worth County.

Joel Dahle, 53, was taken by Forest City Ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The State Patrol report stated Dahle was riding a 2007 Harley-Davidson east on 410th Street east of Joice when he attempted to pass a 2004 Ford truck and trailer and struck the trailer of the truck, which had turned into a private driveway at 480 410th St. Dahle reportedly came off of the motorcycle and landed in the center of the road.

The driver of the truck, Roland O’Donnell, 54, of Joice, was not injured.

The crash occurred at 4:05 p.m.

The Joice Fire Department, Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

