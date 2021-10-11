expand
Ad Spot

October 12, 2021

Minerva Rios Guerra Garza

By Submitted

Published 6:03 pm Monday, October 11, 2021

Minerva Rios Guerra Garza, age 64, of Albert Lea, passed away on October 08, 2021.

Minerva Rios Guerra Garza

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesus H. Guerra and Isabel (Rios) Guerra Avelar; brother, Robert Guerra and stepfather, Jose Avelar Sr.

Minerva is survived by her spouse, Miguel A. Garza; her children, Evaristo (Alma) Guerra, Norma (Daniel) Guerra and Francisco Guerra; grandchildren, Adriana, Mario, Diego, Eva and Daniel Jr; siblings, Maria (John Frisk) Guerra, Beatriz (Hector) Olvera, Celia (Nicholas) Granados, Jesse (Sheila) Guerra, Corina (Michael) Cain, Graciela (Timothy) Gregory and Victor (Gail) Guerra.

Visitation 5:00 PM -7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN. Memorial Mass 11 AM, Thursday, October 14, 2021 at St. Theodore Catholic Church, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Burial will be at St. Theodore Cemetery.

More News

Mankato man hits two police cars, gets shocked by officer

Myron R. Hoffman

Machine shed broken into and other reports

Next on FDA’s agenda: Booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

Mankato man hits two police cars, gets shocked by officer

Cops, Courts & Fires

Machine shed broken into and other reports

Health Updates

Next on FDA’s agenda: Booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota clinic shooting brings premeditated murder charge

News

Portion of James Avenue to be renamed after Eddie Cochran

Health Updates

COVID-19 cases continue increasing; new death reported in Faribault County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man killed in crash on I-35 near Northwood

Cops, Courts & Fires

Dozens of rabbits perish in barn fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for fleeing police in vehicle and other reports

News

Minnesota long-term care facilities have 23,000 job openings

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar

Cops, Courts & Fires

Former Winnebago County sheriff’s deputy sues for discrimination

Business

Innovance companies celebrating milestone anniversaries

Education

Distinguished alumni, educators to be honored in ceremony

News

Unearthing a time capsule

Education

Star Class: Learning about law enforcement

News

NAMI state conference slated for November

News

Duplicate bridge winners announced

Education

Standout student: Rachel Campbell

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Helping growth for all

News

Sons of Norway to meet

Education

Albert Lea High School to host 1st music concert of year

Health Updates

New COVID cases continue to be reported in area; another death in Steele County

Albert Lea Tigers

Tigers compete in Ev Berg Invite as season nears end