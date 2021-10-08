expand
October 8, 2021

Mark “Coke” Callahan

By Submitted

Published 1:03 pm Friday, October 8, 2021

Memorial Services for Mark Stewart (Coke) Callahan will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea. Visitation will start at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at St. James Cemetery, Twin Lakes, Minnesota.

Mark was born December 28, 1951 at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea. He died on October 6, 2021 at his home in Albert Lea at the age of 69 after suffering for several months from cancer. His parents were Robert F. Callahan and Hazel B. (Andersen) Doyle. Mark grew up on a farm in rural Albert Lea. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Theodore Catholic Church and attended schools in Albert Lea.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1972 to 1975. He served his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and spent two years with the 7th Army 595th Transportation Co. at Camp Hunter-Ligget in California as a Heavy Equipment Transport Driver. The last year of his active service was spent in Spinelli Barracks, Mannheim, Germany also as a Heavy Equipment Transport Driver. Upon his discharge from the service, he returned to Albert Lea where he worked at several jobs, including over-the-road semi truckdriver, welder, farming with Al McGill, and working for Wangen Excavating. Coke enjoyed motorcycle riding, collecting caps and restoring a vintage Oliver tractor, which he displayed at the Freeborn County Fair for a number of years.

Survivors include his sister Karen Callahan, brother Matt (Tammy Claussen) Callahan of Albert Lea; aunts Doris Callahan of Albert Lea, Kathleen Claassen, Kasson, MN; and nieces, nephew, cousins and many friends. Everyone knows Coke!

Coke was preceded in death by his parents, brother David Callahan and numerous aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be sent to the Albert Lea American Legion Post 56 or donor’s choice.

