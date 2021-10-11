expand
October 11, 2021

Man killed in crash on I-35 near Northwood

By Staff Reports

Published 3:26 pm Monday, October 11, 2021

A 21-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after his SUV struck a semi parked on the shoulder of Interstate 35 west of Northwood.

Tristen Brevik of Hanover was reportedly driving a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander northbound on I-35 at about 6:50 a.m. when his vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a parked 2015 Freightliner semi, driven by Michael Cox, 51, of Kansas City, Missouri, near milepost 218, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Brevik, who was wearing his seatbelt, died at the scene of the crash.

Cox was not injured.

The report states the crash remains under investigation.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, Northwood Fire & Rescue and the Mason City Fire Department.

