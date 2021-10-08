expand
October 8, 2021

Man arrested for disorderly conduct, other charges and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 5:03 am Friday, October 8, 2021

Police arrested Jayme Dean Anderson, 26, for disorderly conduct, tampering with a motor vehicle and fleeing a police officer at 4:54 p.m. Thursday at 1312 Academy Ave.

1 arrested on warrants, obstruction

Police arrested Justen Lee Heintzman, 41, on Department of Corrections, Steele and Rice County warrants and obstruction with force at 6:05 a.m. Thursday in Albert Lea.

Fraudulent check reported

A fraudulent check was reported at 9:52 a.m. Thursday at 2501 Hi Tech Ave.

Vehicle keyed

Police received a report at 11:29 a.m. Thursday that a vehicle had been keyed at 411 S. Broadway.

1 cited for theft

Police cited Alan George Schumacher, 55, for theft at 12:20 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

3 juveniles cited for e-cigarettes

Three juveniles were cited for possession of e-cigarettes at 1:29 p.m. Thursday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

