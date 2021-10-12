expand
Ad Spot

October 12, 2021

Machine shed broken into and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:25 am Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Deputies received a report at 2:46 p.m. Friday that someone had broken into a farm at 26034 800th Ave., Albert Lea, sometime within the last two weeks. A battery charger for charging automotive batteries and two automotive batteries were stolen out of a locked machine shed.

 

Catalytic converters taken

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle at 2:47 p.m. Friday at 13687 795th Ave. in Glenville. The theft occurred within the previous three to five days. 

A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 5:13 p.m. Monday at 201 Bancroft Drive. 

 

Windows broken out of vehicle

Two windows were reported broken out of a vehicle at 6:25 p.m. Friday at 608 Lakeshore Drive in Freeborn.

 

Cameras damaged, garage door pushed in

Deputies received a report at 11:47 p.m. Friday of cameras that were cut off a house and a garage door pushed in at 65539 200th St., Alden. 

 

Moped stolen

Police received a report at 11:28 a.m. Monday of a 1985 black Honda moped that was taken from a residence at 220 S. Pearl St. 

 

License plate stolen

The back license plate was reported stolen off a vehicle at 1:57 p.m. Monday at 212 E. Seventh St. 

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Latasha Beighley, 26, on a Texas warrant at 6:14 p.m. Monday at 940 Jefferson Ave. 

More News

Mankato man hits two police cars, gets shocked by officer

Myron R. Hoffman

Machine shed broken into and other reports

Next on FDA’s agenda: Booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

Mankato man hits two police cars, gets shocked by officer

Cops, Courts & Fires

Machine shed broken into and other reports

Health Updates

Next on FDA’s agenda: Booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota clinic shooting brings premeditated murder charge

News

Portion of James Avenue to be renamed after Eddie Cochran

Health Updates

COVID-19 cases continue increasing; new death reported in Faribault County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man killed in crash on I-35 near Northwood

Cops, Courts & Fires

Dozens of rabbits perish in barn fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for fleeing police in vehicle and other reports

News

Minnesota long-term care facilities have 23,000 job openings

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar

Cops, Courts & Fires

Former Winnebago County sheriff’s deputy sues for discrimination

Business

Innovance companies celebrating milestone anniversaries

Education

Distinguished alumni, educators to be honored in ceremony

News

Unearthing a time capsule

Education

Star Class: Learning about law enforcement

News

NAMI state conference slated for November

News

Duplicate bridge winners announced

Education

Standout student: Rachel Campbell

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Helping growth for all

News

Sons of Norway to meet

Education

Albert Lea High School to host 1st music concert of year

Health Updates

New COVID cases continue to be reported in area; another death in Steele County

Albert Lea Tigers

Tigers compete in Ev Berg Invite as season nears end