Machine shed broken into and other reports

Deputies received a report at 2:46 p.m. Friday that someone had broken into a farm at 26034 800th Ave., Albert Lea, sometime within the last two weeks. A battery charger for charging automotive batteries and two automotive batteries were stolen out of a locked machine shed.

Catalytic converters taken

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle at 2:47 p.m. Friday at 13687 795th Ave. in Glenville. The theft occurred within the previous three to five days.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 5:13 p.m. Monday at 201 Bancroft Drive.

Windows broken out of vehicle

Two windows were reported broken out of a vehicle at 6:25 p.m. Friday at 608 Lakeshore Drive in Freeborn.

Cameras damaged, garage door pushed in

Deputies received a report at 11:47 p.m. Friday of cameras that were cut off a house and a garage door pushed in at 65539 200th St., Alden.

Moped stolen

Police received a report at 11:28 a.m. Monday of a 1985 black Honda moped that was taken from a residence at 220 S. Pearl St.

License plate stolen

The back license plate was reported stolen off a vehicle at 1:57 p.m. Monday at 212 E. Seventh St.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Latasha Beighley, 26, on a Texas warrant at 6:14 p.m. Monday at 940 Jefferson Ave.