October 5, 2021

Lucille “Lucy” Squires

By Submitted

Published 2:28 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Lucille “Lucy” F. Squires, age 83, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away on September 28, 2021.

Lucy attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and later on also attending Mankato State where she received her Associates Degree in Business.

She enjoyed cooking, golfing, avid reader, bowling and loved working with children.

She is preceded in death by her son, Mark; parents, Paul and Esther Jenks; sisters, Maryann Martinson and infant sister.

Lucy is survived by her husband, David; daughters, Carilee Squires Harte, Teresa (Mark) Squires Isley and Jeanette Squires Stevens; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN.

