October 2, 2021

Joe Ubl from Albert Lea Lions Club donates $250 to Julie Drommerhausen, who represents Food for Backpacks of Albert Lea. The club thanked all of the loyal bingo players at the Freeborn County Fair this year. Provided

Lions Club gives to Food for Backpacks program

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 1, 2021

