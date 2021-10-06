expand
October 5, 2021

Letter: Wonderful opportunities in the country

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

In my opinion, after 2,040 miles in the RV on the road to the Creation Museum, which can easily take a whole day, it is impressive and informative Biblically. It’s worth the time, but down the road to Kentucky you can find and have the Ark Encounter, which is life-size like Noah’s ark. One can also google Ark Encounter to find out more. This can also take a great whole day. Can’t forget Sight and Sound Theatre in Branson, Missouri, with the play “Jesus,” with real animals, acting and sets — all so grand! And Dolly’s Stampede Dinner Theatre also worth your time, along with many more shows to choose from — there’s much talent from the mountains of Branson. Just a short note to those who wonder. Be blessed. Reta Draayer Albert Lea

