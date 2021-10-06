Letter: Don’t let socialism destroy the nation

How far will we let socialism get into our America?

Joseph Stalin — 20 million dead through things such as labor camps, forced collectivism, famine and execution.

Fidel Castro — untold numbers of his own people executed under his socialist “utopia.”

Bernie Sanders — Preaches on redistribution of your wealth, owns three homes and flies on private jets.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — Pushing for censorship, gun bans, Medicare for all, free college, radical environmentalism and conservative re-education.

On Feb. 5, 2019, President Trump in his State of the Union speech made a solemn vow to the nation, “America will never be a socialist country.” House Speaker Pelosi immediately tore up his speech. Now, less than three years later, she and her allies are working to turn America into a socialist country.

Now, the Biden-Harris administration just proposed a $6.4 trillion federal budget — nearly $50,000 for every household in America, where everyone will be dependent for all their needs, through all their lives, on big federal government. Biden and Harris are spending money we don’t have, crushing our children and grandchildren under a mountain of debt they will never be able to repay.

Because $2.6 trillion has been “borrowed from the Trust Fund, Social Security is running deficits each year. If Congress fails to act, seniors can expect to see their benefits reduced to as much as 23% in the future. Seniors are on a fixed income. If we don’t have our Social Security, how are we to help pay for food, housing, taxes on homes and other donations that are needed? Are we to pay for those who are illegally here? About $250,000 for each illegal person is projected. Illegal immigration has become a crisis in America. Immigrants with tuberculosis and polio are welcome, but you’d better be sure your dog is vaccinated. Biden had given Vice President Harris orders to attend to the southern border — where is she? Where’s the news? Where’s the photos of the conditions?

There is now a bill introduced in the Senate Bill 1, also known as Amnesty Plus, but it never came to a vote. However, Amnesty Plus would offer amnesty to all illegal aliens, plus dismantle border security. We learned orders are coming to destroy the walls erected under Trump’s administration. The Senate could reintroduce Amnesty Plus any day.

The president, nor Harris, has been helping Texas with their problem. They have blocked the press from reporting on conditions there. How sad for the children who are the victims. Trump had the situation covered with cooperation of the Mexican government, only to have it overturned by Biden, who promised, Come in; everything’s free. We want your votes.

How do we keep 158 million who would love to come? Stop Biden, Pelosi, Schumer and the left from destroying America. The Democrat Party continues to pander to 22 million illegal aliens. As a nation, we must never give up to our sovereignty nor allow ourselves to be controlled. Why are we forced to pay for this?

Mavis Jacobs Hanson

Albert Lea