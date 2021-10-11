expand
Ad Spot

October 11, 2021

Laverne “Vern” Gjere

By Submitted

Published 3:27 pm Monday, October 11, 2021

Laverne “Vern” Gjere, age 84, of Bricelyn, MN, died Saturday, October 9, 2021 at The Woodlands on St. John’s Nursing Home Campus in Albert Lea, MN. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Good Hope Parish in Bricelyn, MN with Pastor Don Malinsky officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until 2:00 PM Friday, prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Bricelyn Lutheran Cemetery, Seely Twp., Faribault Co., MN. To leave online condolences, please visit: brussheitner.com

Laverne “Vern” Gjere

Vern was born May 6, 1937 the son of Harry and Helen (Smeby) Gjere in Lake Mills, IA. He married Carol Ehrich on June 15, 1958 in Wells, MN. Vern and his father had a wood product company together, building poultry crates and pallets. He worked at Winnebago Industries for many years before driving and delivering Winnebago Motorhomes all over the U.S. and Canada, with his wife Carol. Vern and a buddy spent many weeks during the summer driving a bus from Bricelyn to Saskatchewan, literally to the end of the road to an Indian Reservation to fish. He knew where all the best fishing spots were.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Carol of Bricelyn; 4 children and their spouses: Mike (Trish) Gjere of Blue Earth, Paul (Deb) Gjere of Rochester, MN, Sue Osland (Dennis Johnson) of Wall, SD, and Karen (Kelly) Hinrichsen of Runnells, IA; 8 grandchildren: Ben (Chelsey) Gjere, Lyndsey (Mike) McQuade, Stacy (Nolan) Peterson, Sarah (Ryan) Sullivan, Conrad Osland (Jenna Sommerfeld), Preston Osland (McKayla Bauleke), Johanna (Ben) Phillips, Clare Hinrichsen (Gaige Dunkin); 10 great-grandchildren: Caeley and Casey Gjere, Maddy and Calvin McQuade, Cora and Emmit Peterson, Jameson Sullivan, Leti and Willa Phillips, and baby girl Peterson on the way; siblings: Geri Melaas of Denton, TX, Marlys Martin of Fountain Hills, AZ; brothers and sisters-in-law: Don (Elaine) Ehrich of Albert Lea, MN, Bill Ehrich of Apple Valley, MN, Bob (Lorraine) Ehrich of Baxter, MN and Joyce Ehrich of Wells, MN; many nieces, nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law: Bruce Melaas, Raymond Martin and David Ehrich; sister-in-law Helen Ehrich.

More News

Alan D. Greenman

Laverne “Vern” Gjere

Man killed in crash on I-35 near Northwood

Dozens of rabbits perish in barn fire

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

Man killed in crash on I-35 near Northwood

Cops, Courts & Fires

Dozens of rabbits perish in barn fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for fleeing police in vehicle and other reports

News

Minnesota long-term care facilities have 23,000 job openings

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar

Cops, Courts & Fires

Former Winnebago County sheriff’s deputy sues for discrimination

Business

Innovance companies celebrating milestone anniversaries

Education

Distinguished alumni, educators to be honored in ceremony

News

Unearthing a time capsule

Education

Star Class: Learning about law enforcement

News

NAMI state conference slated for November

News

Duplicate bridge winners announced

Education

Standout student: Rachel Campbell

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Helping growth for all

News

Sons of Norway to meet

Education

Albert Lea High School to host 1st music concert of year

Health Updates

New COVID cases continue to be reported in area; another death in Steele County

Albert Lea Tigers

Tigers compete in Ev Berg Invite as season nears end

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged with Lakeview Elementary School bomb threat

Health Updates

Minnesota senior care homes struggle with record staff shortages

Cops, Courts & Fires

Glenville man pleads not guilty to charges of shooting, injuring man near Gordonsville

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for disorderly conduct, other charges and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation for role in fatal crash near Glenville beach

Health Updates

Minnesota health leaders warn of strain on caregivers, children