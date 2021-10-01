Kermit K. Delger, 91, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at his home.

A memorial service will be held Monday October 4, 2021 at 11 am at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Pastor Preston Smith will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Kermit Kort Delger was born on November 30, 1929 in Kanawha, Iowa to Jacob and Grace (Terhark) Delger. He lived on the family farm until the family moved to Crystal Lake, Iowa. He attended school through the ninth grade when he left to help on the family farm. Kermit married Margaret Riggle in 1950 and to this union their daughter Shelley was born. The couple later divorced. Kermit married Joanne Kath in 1985 and they were together until her death in 2006. Kermit worked as truck driver, crop and dairy farmer, and worked at JC Penney doing maintenance. He was a member of Crossroads Church of Albert Lea. He was also a member of the Legion, Moose Lodge and a 50-year member of the Eagles Club.

Kermit loved being around family, especially his great grandchildren. He enjoyed going to their sporting events in Hayfield and Blooming Prairie. Kermit looked forward to meeting a group of good friends for breakfast frequently and enjoyed a trip or two to Diamond Jo’s. He enjoyed fishing and helping his son-in-law on the farm. Kermit will be remembered for always giving great big bear hugs to everyone he met.

Kermit is survived by his daughter, Shelly Prihoda (Roger Trom) of Blooming Prairie, MN; granddaughters, Sara (Ryan) Gillette of Brownsdale, MN and Melissa (Adam) Klocke of Blooming Prairie, MN; great grandchildren, William, Steven, and Betsy Gillette and Aubrey and Claire Klocke; and special friend Sue Kraushaar.

Kermit is preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Grace Delger; wife, Joanne Delger; brothers, Anno and James Delger; and sister, Jennie Hove.