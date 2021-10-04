expand
October 5, 2021

Hydro graphics business takes off

By Tyler Julson

Published 8:23 am Monday, October 4, 2021

About eight years ago, Glenville resident Lynn Heggestad saw someone on TV using hydro graphics to apply a pattern to a three-dimensional object. Fast forward to now, and Heggestad is operating Glenville Hydro Graphics, customizing anything from guns, to football helmets and everything in between.

After becoming intrigued by watching it on TV, Heggestad did more research online and found out it was a much more difficult process than how they made it look on TV. But he didn’t let that stop him and signed up for a week-long training program in southern Missouri where he became certified in hydro graphic application.

“My brother and I, we went to the class together and did some stuff for some friends of ours and it just started spreading by word of mouth,” Heggestad said.

Heggestad said guns and custom NFL football helmets have been a majority of the business, but he has also put hydro graphics on pieces of a motorcycle, car interiors, mugs and cups, and many other objects. He said the oddest thing he’s applied hydro graphics on was ceiling fan blades for a customer’s man-cave.

“You name it,” he said. “The possibilities are basically unlimited.”

Heggestad said his favorite projects are anything where he can give away his work for a good cause.

“It’s like the Duck’s Unlimited stuff or anything that I can donate to for a good cause,” Heggestad said. “That’s really what I enjoy … A lot of times the customer will just give me the creativity to do what I want. So I kind of have the freedom to come up with a design to create something that nobody else is going to have.”

Heggestad said the best way to reach him for custom requests and pricing is through his Facebook page, Glenville Hydro Graphics.

Heggestad currently works for Collins Auto Repair, and plans to continue operating his hydro graphics business as a side gig.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

