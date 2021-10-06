Handgun stolen and other reports
A 9 mm handgun was reported stolen at 12:15 p.m. Monday at 603 William St. in Hartland.
Catalytic converters stolen
Deputies received a report of three catalytic converters that were stolen at 12:46 p.m. Monday at 80739 110th St., Glenville.
Theft by fraud reported
Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 1:09 p.m. Monday at 78689 180th St., Albert Lea.
Deputies received a report at 2:11 p.m. Monday that someone had used a person’s credit card fraudulently in Eden Prairie.
2 arrested on warrants
Deputies arrested Javier Torres, 36, on local warrants and an A&D hold at 3:51 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.
Dilen Duke Rippentrop, 36, turned himself in on a local warrant at 3:52 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.
Unemployment fraud reported
Police received a report at 9:23 a.m. Monday that someone had fraudulently used a person’s Social Security number to apply for unemployment.
1 arrested on warrant
Police arrested Shawn Michael O’Reilly, 35, on a local warrant at 6:22 a.m. Tuesday at 1719 Margaretha Ave.
House broken into
Police received a report at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday of a house that was broken into at 405 E. Fifth St.
Juvenile cited for e-cigarette device
A juvenile was cited for possession of an e-cigarette device at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.
1 arrested on A&D hold
Police arrested Derrick Dewayne Edwards, 38, on an arrest and detain hold at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 215 E. Second St.