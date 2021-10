The Albert Lea boys’ soccer team hosted Red Wing Tuesday night in its final home game of the regular season. Senior Jared Turrubiartes scored the Tigers lone goal in the 1-1 draw. Albert Lea is now 2-12-1 on the season and will take on Rochester Mayo on the road Thursday in the final matchup of the regular season. Section 1AA tournament play begins Tuesday.

