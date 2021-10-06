expand
Ad Spot

October 5, 2021

Four former Albert Leans gather after the last Twins game of the season against the Detroit Tigers for a photo. Pictured, from left, are Paul Kraske, Tom Donahue, Pam Sigurdson and Paul Tuveson. They work with the Guest Services Division for the Twins. Provided

Former Albert Leans enjoy working for Twins

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

The Minnesota Twins may not have had the year they were hoping for this past season, but four former Albert Leans on staff with the Guest Services Division for the Twins had a great year.

Pam Sigurdson, Albert Lea High School class of 1971, is the senior member of the group with nine years of employment with the Twins. Tom Donahue, class of ’72 follows with seven years. Tuveson, class of ’71, and Kraske, class of ’72, were the two rookies this year. The 2020 no fan Covid season delayed their start a year until this season.

According to a statement from the group, all four agree that the Twins organization is first class. The Twins tradition of passion, hustle, heart and fun make them very enjoyable to work for.

Once hired, training is required of any employee before the first pitch of the season is thrown. An added perk of working for the Twins is the many new friends they have made at Target Field. The Twins create a true family experience.

The four are off now until possibly Jan. 1, when the NHL Winter Classic between the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues will be played at Target Field. As Twins employees, they will have an opportunity to work this historic game if they so choose.

More News

On the run: Bulked-up Vikings ‘D’ still vulnerable on ground

5 things to do this week

Northwood artist to showcase work at Art Center

Guest column: 125 years of the Salvation Army in Freeborn County

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

5 things to do this week

Arts & Culture

Northwood artist to showcase work at Art Center

Education

Kiwanis club gives to Albert Lea Tiger Fund

News

Former Albert Leans enjoy working for Twins

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 8, 2021

News

National 4-H Week celebrated locally, nationally this week

News

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation seeking applications for early care, education wrap-around grants

Health Updates

Walz calls for vaccine and testing requirements for teachers

Health Updates

54 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County; active cases continue increasing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis cop who killed 911 caller resentenced Oct. 21

Cops, Courts & Fires

Shots fired on 2 streets in Albert Lea

Education

School board approves changes to open forum policy

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 Minnesota men charged in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

News

Minnesota communities get more time to claim federal aid

Albert Lea Tigers

Gallery: Tigers and Wolverines battle in Albert Lea tournament

News

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Health Updates

34 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 arrested for controlled substance possession and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 injured in crash on Highway 69

News

Eddie Cochran Car Show draws in classics

News

Minnesota hawk watchers gear up for peak migration season

News

Popular wilderness area closures lifted after summer fires

News

Hydro graphics business takes off

Business

New funeral home in Wells slated to be finished by the end of the year