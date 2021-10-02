expand
October 2, 2021

Deb Schatz, right, of the Albert Lea Farmers Market presents Julie Short, left, with the basket of goodies she won in the Sept. 22 drawing. Market visitors can register on Wednesdays to win a basket of goodies. Provided

Farmers market basket winner

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 1, 2021

