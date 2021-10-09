expand
Ad Spot

October 8, 2021

Duplicate bridge winners announced

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 8, 2021

Austin Senior Center hosted duplicate bridge again this week on Tuesday and Wednesday. Players come from Rose Creek, Albert Lea, Austin, Northwood and Mason City.

Winners from Tuesday were the following:

First: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Second: Jim Fisher and Brandon Helm

Third: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Fourth: Gail and Ray Schmidt

Fifth: Theresa Baldus and Larry Heimsness

Winners from Wednesday were the following:

First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Third: John Leisen and Dave Ring

Fourth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

Fifth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

More News

Letter: What is a free market economy?

Letter: Let’s turn Albert Lea, Freeborn County into a tourist destination

Ross R. Rugroden

Dwight Poole

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Education

Star Class: Learning about law enforcement

News

NAMI state conference slated for November

News

Duplicate bridge winners announced

Education

Standout student: Rachel Campbell

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Helping growth for all

News

Sons of Norway to meet

Education

Albert Lea High School to host 1st music concert of year

Health Updates

New COVID cases continue to be reported in area; another death in Steele County

Albert Lea Tigers

Tigers compete in Ev Berg Invite as season nears end

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged with Lakeview Elementary School bomb threat

Health Updates

Minnesota senior care homes struggle with record staff shortages

Cops, Courts & Fires

Glenville man pleads not guilty to charges of shooting, injuring man near Gordonsville

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for disorderly conduct, other charges and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation for role in fatal crash near Glenville beach

Health Updates

Minnesota health leaders warn of strain on caregivers, children

Health Updates

Total of 4 COVID-19 deaths reported in Steele and Waseca counties, including one in 30s

Gallery

Bulldogs back on top of Top of Iowa West Conference

Cops, Courts & Fires

Van reported stolen and other reports

Albert Lea Tigers

Gallery: Tigers take on Wingers in final home game

BREAKING NEWS

Update: Suspect arrested after bomb threat at Lakeview Elementary

Health Updates

Active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County nearing 200

Health Updates

Most state workers get COVID shots, but some face discipline

Cops, Courts & Fires

Motorcyclist injured in crash in Worth County

Construction Updates

I-90 westbound lane closure begins next week for cable median barrier installation