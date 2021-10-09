Duplicate bridge winners announced
Austin Senior Center hosted duplicate bridge again this week on Tuesday and Wednesday. Players come from Rose Creek, Albert Lea, Austin, Northwood and Mason City.
Winners from Tuesday were the following:
First: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
Second: Jim Fisher and Brandon Helm
Third: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland
Fourth: Gail and Ray Schmidt
Fifth: Theresa Baldus and Larry Heimsness
Winners from Wednesday were the following:
First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
Third: John Leisen and Dave Ring
Fourth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland
Fifth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters