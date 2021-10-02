expand
October 2, 2021

Duplicate bridge winners announced

By Submitted

Austin Senior Center hosts the Duplicate Bridge Club at noon each Tuesday and at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays.

Tuesday winners this week were the following:

First: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Second: John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Third: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Fourth: Gail and Ray Schmidt

Fifth: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Wednesday winners were the following:

First: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

Second: Romelle Enderson and Edna Knobbe

Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Fourth: John Leisen and Dave Ring

Fifth: Gail and Ray Schmidt

Sixth: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

