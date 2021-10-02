Duplicate bridge winners announced
Austin Senior Center hosts the Duplicate Bridge Club at noon each Tuesday and at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
Tuesday winners this week were the following:
First: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland
Second: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
Third: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
Fourth: Gail and Ray Schmidt
Fifth: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
Wednesday winners were the following:
First: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland
Second: Romelle Enderson and Edna Knobbe
Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Fourth: John Leisen and Dave Ring
Fifth: Gail and Ray Schmidt
Sixth: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz