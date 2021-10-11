COVID-19 cases continue increasing; new death reported in Faribault County
Freeborn County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and one new hospitalization on Monday in the update from health officials.
The new cases were for data as of 4 a.m. Friday.
According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, there are currently 182 active cases.
The health department stated the new cases included the following:
• One person between 0 and 4
• Five people between 5 and 9
• Four people between 10 and 14
• Four people between 15 and 19
• Four people in their 20s
• Two people in their 30s
• Five people in their 40s
• Two people in their 50s
• Two people in their 60s
• Three people in their 70s
The following new cases were reported in the area:
• Faribault County: 21 new cases
• Mower County: 39 new cases
• Steele County: 36 new cases
• Waseca County: 14 new cases
Statewide, 3,223 new cases were reported, along with 25 new deaths, including one person between 85 and 89 in Faribault County.