October 5, 2021

Charles “Chuck” Warren Jean

By Submitted

Published 7:56 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

Charles Warren Jean was born April 3, 1949 in Iowa Falls, IA to parents Red and Marlys Jean. Chuck passed away September 29, 2021 at St. Mary’s, Rochester. Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion, Albert Lea, Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 2:00 pm.

Chuck was baptized and conﬁrmed at Salem Lutheran Church and attended grade school at Starlight, Southwest Junior High and graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1967. Chuck was a farm boy who loved to wrestle and play football. He was dominant in his high school wrestling career and ﬁnished his senior year as State Champion as individual and helped Albert Lea win the Team Championship. Chuck also qualiﬁed for 1968 Olympic Team Trials.

In his college career, Chuck won NCAA titles for Iowa State in 1969 and 1970 before transferring to Adams State and winning NAIA titles in 1972 and 1973. He was also part of 4 Team Championships, making him the only collegiate wrestler to win four individual National titles and four Team National titles.

Chuck was also a member of several Halls of Fame, including MN Wrestling Coaches Assoc (1989), Adams State College (2006), Rocky Mt Athletic Conference (2007), Mayo Civic Center Region One (2009), Rocky Mt Athletic Conference All Time Wrestling Team (2009), Glen Brand Wrestling – Iowa State Univ (2010) and inducted into Albert Lea Hall of Fame (2012).

Chuck traveled many places, making wonderful friends and memories along his way. His laugh and sense of humor was infectious and he was happy to help people around him to better their lives. His friendship was a Gift.

Chuck is survived by his sons, Justin and Jeremiah and daughter, Melissa, all of Albert Lea and their mother, Julie Jean, as well as, his precious granddaughter, Jayla Mae, who kept him on his toes. Sisters, Vonnie Jean-Runkle, Urbandale, IA, Sharon (Glen) Twernbold, St. Charles, MN and brothers, Tom Jean, Mankato, MN and Bob (Rhonda) Jean, Dover, MN, many nieces and nephews, cousins and wonderful friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Red and Marlys Jean, brother, Mike (Fritz) Jean, ﬁrst wife, Marsha Jean, sister-in-law, Mary Jean, brother-in-law, Charlie Runkle, cousin, Gary (Hawk) Bauldry, Aunts and Uncles and Grandparents.

Never forget your friend, Chuck. He’s ﬂying high with the Eagles.

