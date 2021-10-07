expand
Ad Spot

October 7, 2021

Update: Suspect arrested after bomb threat at Lakeview Elementary

By Staff Reports

Published 11:45 am Thursday, October 7, 2021

Albert Lea police say a man called in a bomb threat at Lakeview Elementary School Thursday morning to lead authorities away as they surrounded his house on an unrelated matter.

Police had tried to apprehend Anthony Jerome Woodraska, 33, of Walters, about 35 minutes before the bomb threat was made on theft charges and a warrant from another county.

Anthony Woodraska

A press release stated police had determined Woodraska was in a residence in the 800 block of South Third Avenue and had gone to the house at about 10:41 a.m.

Woodraska reportedly barricaded himself in the residence and was refusing officers’ requests to come out of the house.

As officers continued to negotiate with Woodraska, the Lakeview Elementary School office received a call at 11:15 a.m. of a bomb in the building.

Staff and students were immediately evacuated down the hill west of the school to Abbott Field, as police investigated the threat.

About 10 minutes later, negotiations with Woodraska were successful, and he was taken into custody.

He soon after admitted that he called in the bomb threat in hopes that police would leave, the release stated.

Students and staff remaining at the school went back inside the building after given the all-clear from authorities.

Woodraska was taken to the Freeborn County jail and booked in on the warrant and charges related to the theft and bomb threat.

The Albert Lea Police Department was assisted by Albert Lea Fire Rescue and the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.

Check back to www.albertleatribune.com as more information becomes available.

 

More News

Gallery: Tigers take on Wingers in final home game

Update: Suspect arrested after bomb threat at Lakeview Elementary

Active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County nearing 200

Most state workers get COVID shots, but some face discipline

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Albert Lea Tigers

Gallery: Tigers take on Wingers in final home game

BREAKING NEWS

Update: Suspect arrested after bomb threat at Lakeview Elementary

Health Updates

Active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County nearing 200

Health Updates

Most state workers get COVID shots, but some face discipline

Cops, Courts & Fires

Motorcyclist injured in crash in Worth County

Construction Updates

I-90 westbound lane closure begins next week for cable median barrier installation

Business

Women start new collaborative to help home-based makers succeed

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman charged after found with 2 pounds of meth on I-90

Cops, Courts & Fires

Handgun stolen and other reports

Alden-Conger Knights

Stellar play all around leads Knights to big victory

News

5 things to do this week

Arts & Culture

Northwood artist to showcase work at Art Center

Education

Kiwanis club gives to Albert Lea Tiger Fund

News

Former Albert Leans enjoy working for Twins

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 8, 2021

News

National 4-H Week celebrated locally, nationally this week

News

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation seeking applications for early care, education wrap-around grants

Health Updates

Walz calls for vaccine and testing requirements for teachers

Health Updates

54 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County; active cases continue increasing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis cop who killed 911 caller resentenced Oct. 21

Cops, Courts & Fires

Shots fired on 2 streets in Albert Lea

Education

School board approves changes to open forum policy

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 Minnesota men charged in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

News

Minnesota communities get more time to claim federal aid