expand
Ad Spot

October 5, 2021

Audrey Ann Paulson

By Submitted

Published 2:28 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Audrey Ann (Nelson) Paulson was born April 24, 1932, in Cuppy’s Grove, Iowa, to Herman W. and Neva Nelson. She passed to her eternal home on October 5, 2021.

In 1938 Audrey moved with her family to rural Albert Lea where her family farmed. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1949 and worked as a secretary and bank teller until her marriage to Russell Paulson on January 30, 1954. He was the love of her life, as she was of his. Russell always said that he had to wait for Audrey to grow up before he could marry her. They farmed for many years north of Albert Lea, raised 3 daughters and served together at the First Baptist Church of Clarks Grove. Audrey’s life was characterized by her faith in the Lord, her love for her family and her service to others. Audrey taught Sunday School, VBS and was church organist for many years. Her family and friends will always remember her love of cooking and baking and the many, many meals eaten around the farmhouse dining room table.

Audrey was preceded in death by Russell in 2007 and her brother, David Nelson and sister, Marion Hoffman. She is survived by her sister Harriet Knudsen, sister-in-law Carol Nelson, brother-in-law Harris Paulson and sister-in-law Peggy Paulson, three daughters, Lorelie (Dallas) Redlin, Teresa (Bill) Colon and Joy (Jonathan) Krinke. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and their spouses, 18+ great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. We rejoice in her homegoing and the promise of eternal life.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Audrey’s life will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Clarks Grove. Rev. Jamie Cameron will officiate. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Out of respect for those attending, please consider wearing a mask to protect spread of the Covid-19 virus. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

More News

Minneapolis cop who killed 911 caller resentenced Oct. 21

Trisha Joy Wayne

Audrey Ann Paulson

Lucille “Lucy” Squires

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis cop who killed 911 caller resentenced Oct. 21

Cops, Courts & Fires

Shots fired on 2 streets in Albert Lea

Education

School board approves changes to open forum policy

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 Minnesota men charged in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

News

Minnesota communities get more time to claim federal aid

Albert Lea Tigers

Gallery: Tigers and Wolverines battle in Albert Lea tournament

News

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Health Updates

34 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 arrested for controlled substance possession and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 injured in crash on Highway 69

News

Minnesota hawk watchers gear up for peak migration season

News

Popular wilderness area closures lifted after summer fires

News

Hydro graphics business takes off

Business

New funeral home in Wells slated to be finished by the end of the year

News

Albert Lea-based Crossroads Trailer expands again into its fourth state

Health Updates

COVID-19 cases inching up again in Freeborn County

News

Minnesota lawmakers at odds on division of $250M COVID fund

Cops, Courts & Fires

Public invited to tour new A.L. fire station during Fire Prevention Week

Health Updates

Mayo urges flu shots amid ongoing pandemic

News

Met operas to be transmitted again to theater in Albert Lea

News

Lions Club gives to Food for Backpacks program

News

Blood drive collects 37 pints of blood

News

New group for those with memory concerns and their care partners begins

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to offer Fall Into Wellness Challenge