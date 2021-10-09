Albert Lea High School to host 1st music concert of year

The Albert Lea Music Department is excited to welcome the public back to the high school auditorium for the first concert of the 2021-22 season. The high school choirs and orchestra will present two concerts on Monday.

The first concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will feature the Celebr8 Choir, Tiger Choir and Tiger Orchestra. The second concert will begin at 8 p.m. and will feature the Symphony Orchestra, Varsity Choir and Concert Choir.

Tickets will be available at the door for $8 for adults and $6 for students and seniors from outside the district. Albert Lea senior citizens and students will be free. A family music concert pass for $40 per household is also available that will be good for all of the regular concerts of the entire year.

The student musicians will be masked, and district protocol also mandates masks for all indoor audiences. Social distancing is recommended in the hall.

The choirs are directed by Mary Bissen and Diane Heaney, and the orchestras are directed by Rebekah Crissinger.