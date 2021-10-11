expand
October 11, 2021

Alan D. Greenman

By Submitted

Published 3:27 pm Monday, October 11, 2021

Alan D. Greenman 75 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away suddenly Friday, October 8, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System – Austin.

Alan Dean was born May 11, 1946 to Clifford and Hazel (Heimsness) Greenman. He graduated from Austin Public Schools in 1964 and attended Austin Community College in 1965-1966. He served in the United States Army from 1966-1968.

Following his honorable discharge Alan returned home and began what would become a 53 year career with Greenman HVAC. Alan kept up with new trends in his line of work and was proud to be of service to people in the community. He never did retire since he loved his work, and remained involved to the very end.

Alan was united in marriage to Mary Rachut on April 24, 1970 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin, where he was a charter member.

Alan was active in organizations like Lions Club, where he enjoyed many parades in the go-carts. He also had a love for cars. He was a proud member of two car clubs, which allowed him to enjoy many outings, events, and good times with friends and fellow car enthusiasts. “The building”, where some of the vehicles are stored, gave him an enjoyable place to spend many hours polishing the cars to a sparkle.

Some of Al’s favorite times were at his lake home in Faribault, Minnesota. He spent countless hours driving the boat while pulling his kids, grandkids and their friends on water skis, tubes, knee boards, and visiting the sandbar and the beach.

Alan is survived by his wife Mary; sons Scott (Chris) Greenman of Austin, and Doug Greenman of Blaine; grandchildren Jace (serving in the United States Navy), Gracie, and Brady; sister Marsha (Rodney) Williams of Myrtle Beach, SC and their children Cassie Leigh (Michael) Crosby and Jake (Meghan) Williams; brother Steven (Cheryl) Greenman of Austin and their sons Peter, Jacob and Andrew.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 4 – 7 pm on Wednesday, October 13th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.

Alan will surely be missed by many.

