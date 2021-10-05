54 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County; active cases continue increasing
Freeborn County reported 54 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday in its update from over the weekend.
The data reported was from between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday.
There are now 163 active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.
The new cases include the following:
• Three people between 0 and 4
• Nine people between 5 and 9
• Five people between 10 and 14
• Three people between 15 and 19
• Two people in their 20s
• Ten people in their 30s
• Seven people in their 40s
• Six people in their 50s
• Five people in their 60s
• Two people in their 70s
• One person in their 80s
• One person in their 90s
No new hospitalizations were reported, though there were three reported Monday.
The following cases were reported in other area counties:
• Faribault County: 48 new cases
• Mower County: 67 new cases
• Steele County: 60 new cases
• Waseca County: 32 new cases
Across the state, 7,133 new cases were reported Tuesday, along with 12 deaths.