October 5, 2021

5 things to do this week

By Sarah Stultz

Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

1

Shop Sip-n-Stroll

Head to downtown Albert Lea Saturday for a day of shopping, sipping and strolling. Participants should purchase a stroll bag from the downtown Albert Lea Main Street office at 132 N. Broadway. There will be a limited quantity sold. The bag includes a stainless drink tumbler, free goodies, community discounts and a Sip Passport. On the day of the event, bring the tumbler and the passport from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to participating businesses. Each participating store will have a drink station and store specials. The event supports the efforts of the Albert Lea Main Street program.

2

Albert Lea Fire Rescue open house

Albert Lea Fire Rescue will host an open house from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. People are invited to meet the firefighters and check out the new station. There will be equipment demonstrations, tours and activities for children. Tours will also be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10. The fire station is at 417 S. Newton Ave.

3

Moose Lodge Oktoberfest

People are invited to bring their lawn chairs and stop down to the Albert Lea Moose Lodge on Saturday for an afternoon of Oktoberfest festivities. There will be a stein hoisting contest at 3 p.m., and brats and German potato salad will be available from 4 p.m. until gone. There will also be Hammerschlagen and bean bag boards. Music by Kris and the Riverbend Dutchmen Polka Band starts at 4 p.m. and goes through 7 p.m. Cost of admission is $5 at the gate. All proceeds go to support new patio furniture at the Moose Lodge.

4

Family Fall Festival

Good Shot Golf and Sporting Clays will host a fall festival designed for families starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. There will be activities for children of all ages, including pumpkin-painting and carving contests, a scavenger hunt, hay ride and other fall-themed activities. A fall display will be set up so families can take pictures next to. Cost is $5 per household. Good Shot Golf and Sporting Clays is at 124 Arrowhead Drive in Emmons.

5

Albert Lea Farmers Market

The Albert Lea Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the North Broadway parking lot. There will be a variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, jams, jellies, maple syrup, honey, baked goods, soaps, crafts and more for sale.

