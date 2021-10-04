expand
Ad Spot

October 5, 2021

4 arrested for controlled substance possession and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:04 am Monday, October 4, 2021

Deputies arrested Jalone Tewa Archer, 28, for fifth-degree possession after a traffic stop at 5:50 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 35 near milepost 19.

Deputies arrested Roland Jacob Dunlap, 28, for third-degree controlled substance possession at 9:38 p.m. Saturday at 79503 298th St., Clarks Grove. 

Deputies arrested Adrienne Erin Smith, 27, for second-degree controlled substance possession at 2:03 a.m. Sunday at 79403 298th St., Clarks Grove.

Deputies arrested Jaden Reese Gardner 19, for third-degree controlled substance possession, assault, obstructing the legal process and criminal damage at 3:01 a.m. Sunday at 79403 298th St. in Clarks Grove.

 

Catalytic converter stolen

Deputies received a report at 9:30 a.m. Sunday of a catalytic converter that had been stolen a week or two prior at 107 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove. 

 

Couch dumped into water near boat landing

Police received a report of a couch that was dumped into the water at the Brookside boat landing at 11:25 p.m. Sunday at 501 W. Richway Drive.

 

3 arrested on warrants

Abraham Jon Groth, 29, turned himself in on local warrants at 5:04 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Grayden Harland Thompson, 31, was arrested on a local warrant at 10:41 p.m. Friday at 525 Commercial St. 

Police arrested Michael Allen Haukoos, 41, on South Dakota and local warrants at 12:44 a.m. Saturday at 625 Marshall St. 

 

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:50 a.m. Friday at 1407 St. John Ave. The hit-and-run reportedly happened overnight.

 

Fraudulent sale reported

Police received a report at 10:52 a.m. Friday of an Albert Lea resident who was trying to sell a vehicle and had received a fake check for $10,000.

 

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 12:56 p.m. Friday of a theft of an iPhone, air pods and money from a Venmo account at 327 1/2 Winter Ave. 

A purse was reported stolen at 1:37 p.m. Friday at 1313 Margaretha Ave. The theft was believed to have occurred overnight.

Police received a report of a phone that was stolen at 3:13 p.m. Friday at 800 S. Fourth Ave. 

 

Assault reported

Police received a report at 3:22 a.m. Saturday of a male who was reportedly assaulted while walking home from a bar in Albert Lea. 

 

Vehicles rummaged through

A car was reported rummaged through at 7:41 a.m. Saturday at 2133 Highland Ave. Some money was reported missing. 

A car was reported rummaged through at 7:55 a.m. Saturday at 2125 Highland Ave. A money clip with cash and cards were taken. 

A Macbook Pro and keys were reported taken from a vehicle at 9:10 a.m. Saturday at 2146 Highland Ave. 

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 9:14 a.m. Saturday at 2134 Highland Ave. About $10 in change was taken.

A vehicle was reported tampered with at 11:48 a.m. Saturday at 2105 Highland Ave. 

 

Shoplifting reported

Police received a report at 2:40 p.m. Saturday of a theft at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

More News

School board approves changes to open forum policy

Charles “Chuck” Warren Jean

3 Minnesota men charged in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

Minnesota communities get more time to claim federal aid

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Education

School board approves changes to open forum policy

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 Minnesota men charged in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

News

Minnesota communities get more time to claim federal aid

Albert Lea Tigers

Gallery: Tigers and Wolverines battle in Albert Lea tournament

News

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Health Updates

34 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 arrested for controlled substance possession and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 injured in crash on Highway 69

News

Minnesota hawk watchers gear up for peak migration season

News

Popular wilderness area closures lifted after summer fires

News

Hydro graphics business takes off

Business

New funeral home in Wells slated to be finished by the end of the year

News

Albert Lea-based Crossroads Trailer expands again into its fourth state

Health Updates

COVID-19 cases inching up again in Freeborn County

News

Minnesota lawmakers at odds on division of $250M COVID fund

Cops, Courts & Fires

Public invited to tour new A.L. fire station during Fire Prevention Week

Health Updates

Mayo urges flu shots amid ongoing pandemic

News

Met operas to be transmitted again to theater in Albert Lea

News

Lions Club gives to Food for Backpacks program

News

Blood drive collects 37 pints of blood

News

New group for those with memory concerns and their care partners begins

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to offer Fall Into Wellness Challenge

News

Albert Lea’s Daybreakers Kiwanis club inducts new leaders

News

Decorating for fall in Glenville