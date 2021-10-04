4 arrested for controlled substance possession and other reports

Deputies arrested Jalone Tewa Archer, 28, for fifth-degree possession after a traffic stop at 5:50 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 35 near milepost 19.

Deputies arrested Roland Jacob Dunlap, 28, for third-degree controlled substance possession at 9:38 p.m. Saturday at 79503 298th St., Clarks Grove.

Deputies arrested Adrienne Erin Smith, 27, for second-degree controlled substance possession at 2:03 a.m. Sunday at 79403 298th St., Clarks Grove.

Deputies arrested Jaden Reese Gardner 19, for third-degree controlled substance possession, assault, obstructing the legal process and criminal damage at 3:01 a.m. Sunday at 79403 298th St. in Clarks Grove.

Catalytic converter stolen

Deputies received a report at 9:30 a.m. Sunday of a catalytic converter that had been stolen a week or two prior at 107 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove.

Couch dumped into water near boat landing

Police received a report of a couch that was dumped into the water at the Brookside boat landing at 11:25 p.m. Sunday at 501 W. Richway Drive.

3 arrested on warrants

Abraham Jon Groth, 29, turned himself in on local warrants at 5:04 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Grayden Harland Thompson, 31, was arrested on a local warrant at 10:41 p.m. Friday at 525 Commercial St.

Police arrested Michael Allen Haukoos, 41, on South Dakota and local warrants at 12:44 a.m. Saturday at 625 Marshall St.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:50 a.m. Friday at 1407 St. John Ave. The hit-and-run reportedly happened overnight.

Fraudulent sale reported

Police received a report at 10:52 a.m. Friday of an Albert Lea resident who was trying to sell a vehicle and had received a fake check for $10,000.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 12:56 p.m. Friday of a theft of an iPhone, air pods and money from a Venmo account at 327 1/2 Winter Ave.

A purse was reported stolen at 1:37 p.m. Friday at 1313 Margaretha Ave. The theft was believed to have occurred overnight.

Police received a report of a phone that was stolen at 3:13 p.m. Friday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Assault reported

Police received a report at 3:22 a.m. Saturday of a male who was reportedly assaulted while walking home from a bar in Albert Lea.

Vehicles rummaged through

A car was reported rummaged through at 7:41 a.m. Saturday at 2133 Highland Ave. Some money was reported missing.

A car was reported rummaged through at 7:55 a.m. Saturday at 2125 Highland Ave. A money clip with cash and cards were taken.

A Macbook Pro and keys were reported taken from a vehicle at 9:10 a.m. Saturday at 2146 Highland Ave.

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 9:14 a.m. Saturday at 2134 Highland Ave. About $10 in change was taken.

A vehicle was reported tampered with at 11:48 a.m. Saturday at 2105 Highland Ave.

Shoplifting reported

Police received a report at 2:40 p.m. Saturday of a theft at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.