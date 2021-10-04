expand
October 5, 2021

34 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:27 am Monday, October 4, 2021

Freeborn County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and three new hospitalizations on Monday, according to the update from local health officials.

The data reported was from the window between 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday.

The county now has 155 active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases were the following:

  • One person between 0 and 4
  • Four people between 5 and 9
  • Five people between 10 and 14
  • One person between 15 and 19
  • Three people in their 20s
  • Six people in their 30s
  • Six people in their 40s
  • Four people in their 50s
  • One person in their 60s
  • Three people in their 70s

The following cases were reported in the area:

  • Faribault County: 22 new cases
  • Mower County: 31 new cases
  • Steele County: 32 new cases
  • Waseca County: 39 new cases

Statewide, 3,546 new cases were reported, along with 21 deaths.

 

