34 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and three new hospitalizations on Monday, according to the update from local health officials.

The data reported was from the window between 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday.

The county now has 155 active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases were the following:

One person between 0 and 4

Four people between 5 and 9

Five people between 10 and 14

One person between 15 and 19

Three people in their 20s

Six people in their 30s

Six people in their 40s

Four people in their 50s

One person in their 60s

Three people in their 70s

The following cases were reported in the area:

Faribault County: 22 new cases

Mower County: 31 new cases

Steele County: 32 new cases

Waseca County: 39 new cases

Statewide, 3,546 new cases were reported, along with 21 deaths.