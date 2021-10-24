PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 24-PR-21-1305

Notice of Informal

Appointment Of Personal Representative And Notice To Creditors

Estate of Bonita Fay

Aasness,

Decedent

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Lindsey Krueger, whose address is 70596 180th Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: September 23, 2021

Deanna Verkick, Deputy Registrar

Rebecca S. Mittag, Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Donald W. Savelkoul

Savelkoul Law Office

2302 East Main Street

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Attorney License No.: 240680

Telephone: (507) 552-5291

Fax: (507) 552-5292

Email:

dsavelkoul@savelkoullaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Sep. 25 and Oct. 2, 2021

24-PR-21-1305