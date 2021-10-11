Dozens of rabbits perish in barn fire

A barn containing more than 100 rabbits was destroyed by fire Sunday night north of Hollandale.

According to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, 117 rabbits died in the fire at 28653 832nd Ave., while three of the animals survived.

The Sheriff’s Office stated authorities were alerted to the fire from a neighbor who was walking their dog nearby and saw the barn on fire. The fire was reported to authorities at 9:53 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities do not have any reason to believe it was suspicious in nature.