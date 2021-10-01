expand
October 5, 2021

1 injured in crash on Highway 69

By Staff Reports

Published 9:26 am Monday, October 4, 2021

An Albert Lea woman was injured Thursday afternoon when two vehicles collided on U.S. Highway 69 in Albert Lea. 

Heather Mea Bennett, 32, was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 

The State Patrol crash report stated Bennett was driving a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan southbound on U.S. Highway 69 at 3:42 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a 2015 Toyota pickup, which was also southbound, while turning onto Ninth Street. 

The pickup was driven by Ramon Paez, 74, of Laredo, Texas. Paez and his two passengers, Carla Yazmin Paez, 14, and Rosa Marie Paez, 71, were not injured. 

The Albert Lea Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene. 

All of the occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

