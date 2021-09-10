expand
Ad Spot

September 10, 2021

Virginia A. Anderson

By Submitted

Published 11:30 am Friday, September 10, 2021

Virginia Ann Bell Anderson

September 29, 1950 to September 9, 2021

Virginia A. Anderson

Oh give thanks unto the Lord, for he is good. For his mercy endures forever. We said this prayer every day as part of our meal prayers, because we felt we were truly blessed.

Virginia loved and was loved by her husband of 51 years, Terry Anderson. Together they had two children (Gretchen and Eric) and the addition of their spouses. They also had two grandchildren, Emma and Toby, whom Virginia called her greatest treasures.

Virginia was a very private person and at her request, there will be no visitation or funeral. There will be a burial at a later date.  If you wish to leave a memorial, please give it to your Sunday School or an organization that takes care of children. Mahn Family Funeral Home, Anderson-Peterson Chapel is handling the arrangements.  www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com

More News

Alan Savick

Mark Dennis Oakland

Virginia A. Anderson

Person in their 40s dies from COVID-19 in Freeborn County

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Health Updates

Person in their 40s dies from COVID-19 in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested on warrants and other reports

Education

Minnesota schools see slight bump in weekly virus cases

Education

Albert Lea school board mulls district-wide mask mandate

Health Updates

Active cases in Freeborn County continue increasing

Health Updates

Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Education

Minnesota judge skeptical about push for school mask mandate

Cops, Courts & Fires

Items reported stolen from vehicles and other reports

News

Minnesota’s Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

Health Updates

Biden to lay out plans to boost vaccine uptake

Health Updates

6 new COVID-19 hospitalizations over holiday weekend

News

Czech Fest back this weekend near Myrtle

News

4 King brothers and a son look forward to Sept. 11 Freedom Honor Flight

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ramsey County ends felony prosecutions from low-level stops

News

Sen. Gazelka joins governor’s race, attacks Walz on pandemic

News

Man opens gas station, plans to add liquor store on Main Street

Cops, Courts & Fires

Shipping container broken into and other reports

News

Student artwork from Minneapolis, Albert Lea on display at Arts Initiative

News

5 things to do this week

News

Forest City Family YMCA CEO to lead Albert Lea Y during transition phase

News

Local Mary Kay sales director earns vehicle for business achievements

News

Catholic Charities of Southern Minn. gets new program director

News

Blood drive collects 40 pints

News

Class of 1959 reunion Sept. 16