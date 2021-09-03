Vehicle stolen in Brooklyn Park recovered in Albert Lea

A 2021 Jeep stolen in Brooklyn Park was reported recovered at 2:14 p.m. Thursday on Lakeview Boulevard.

Catalytic converter stolen

Deputies received a report at 1:55 p.m. Thursday of a catalytic converter that was stolen at 89846 260th St., Austin.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Ali Omar Odeh, 34, on a warrant after a traffic stop at 8:42 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Main Street and Wilson Street.

Police arrested Ler Wah, 20, on a local warrant and fifth-degree possession and cited Eh Taw So, 19, for driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 12:31 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Main Street and Wilson Street.

1 cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited a juvenile for disorderly conduct after a reported fight at 12:36 p.m. Thursday at 2000 Tiger Lane.