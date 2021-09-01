expand
September 1, 2021

Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:22 am Wednesday, September 1, 2021

A vehicle was reported stolen at 3:24 a.m. Tuesday at 1119 Madison Ave.

Male reported found in house

Police received a report at 3:19 a.m. Tuesday that a teenage girl woke up to a male sleeping on the floor of her bedroom at 122 S. Third Ave.

Vehicle fire reported

A vehicle was reported on fire at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday at 1210 E. Main St.

Damage reported to vehicle

Damage was reported to a vehicle at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday at 702 E. 13th St.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday at 1721 W. Main St.

Injury crash reported

An injury crash was reported at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 880th Avenue and 145th Street in Glenville.

Solveig C. Peterson

Orvis P. Rake

Freeborn County Driver and Vehicle Services office relocating to historic part of courthouse

Benson runs for governor; Gazelka signals he may be next in

