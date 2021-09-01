Vehicle reported stolen and other reports
A vehicle was reported stolen at 3:24 a.m. Tuesday at 1119 Madison Ave.
Male reported found in house
Police received a report at 3:19 a.m. Tuesday that a teenage girl woke up to a male sleeping on the floor of her bedroom at 122 S. Third Ave.
Vehicle fire reported
A vehicle was reported on fire at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday at 1210 E. Main St.
Damage reported to vehicle
Damage was reported to a vehicle at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday at 702 E. 13th St.
Theft by fraud reported
Police received a report of theft by fraud at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday at 1721 W. Main St.
Injury crash reported
An injury crash was reported at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 880th Avenue and 145th Street in Glenville.