expand
Ad Spot

September 5, 2021

Timothy “Tim” Korman

By Submitted

Published 10:14 am Friday, September 3, 2021

Timothy “Tim” Korman, loving husband and father, passed away unexpectedly September 1, 2021. Tim was born on November 22, 1971 to Jim and Lynda (Henning) Korman. He grew up on the family farm near Alden where he attended high school and later went on to South Central College in Mankato where he furthered his education in farming. Tim was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Amanda Lindeman on August 24, 1996. They were blessed to have just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary doing the things they loved to do together. Friends and family were most important to Tim with his children, Kylie and Nick being at the top of that list. Anyone who was lucky enough to know him knows he liked to make people laugh, could pull off a good prank and could make anyone believe anything. Tim loved farming, camping, hunting, spending time at Beaver lake, attending his children’s events and talking to his friends. If you met Tim as a stranger, you left as a friend.

Timothy “Tim” Korman

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Merlyn and Marvel Korman and Earl and Arlene Henning; cousin, Matt Korman and beloved dog, Lexie. Tim is survived by his wife Amanda; children, Kylie and Nick; parents Jim and Lynda Korman; brother, Bob (Linda) Korman; sister, Jill (Matt) Skogen; nephews, Jesse and Cody Korman, Brayden Lindeman, Cole and Wade Juveland; nieces, Erika (Curtis) Kudrna, Sydnee Lindeman, Jordan Juveland; in-laws, Al and Carla Lindeman; brother-in-law, Joe (Randee) Lindeman; sister-in-law, Marie (Kevin) Juveland and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation 4:00 PM-7:00 PM, Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN. Celebration of Life, 2:00 PM, on Monday, September 6, 2021 at the Golden Bubble, Wells, MN with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM.

More News

BOARD MEETING

Hammer Road intersection to close Tuesday for 7 weeks

PUBLIC HEARING

PUBLIC HEARING

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Construction Updates

Hammer Road intersection to close Tuesday for 7 weeks

News

Pandemic causes change of plans for duo, leads them to Lansing Corners

News

Duplicate bridge results

Education

Albert Lea High School Chorale members chosen

Education

Star class: Silent foxes at Halverson

News

Woman wins basket at the farmers market

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Renewal of operating levy on ballot this fall

Education

Southwest Standout Student: Vivianna Cline

Business

More than $64M available in grants for businesses that experienced hardship due to COVID-19

Cops, Courts & Fires

Explosion leads to blaze that destroys house in rural Freeborn

News

Kent steps down as Minnesota Senate minority leader

News

United States faith groups unite to help Afghanistan refugees after war

Education

Alden-Conger schools to delay start of school

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle stolen in Brooklyn Park recovered in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 ex-officers ask to block streaming of trial in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Officer faces more serious charge in Daunte Wright death

News

Albert Lea Family Y executive director retires after more than 3 decades

Health Updates

Freeborn County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for fleeing, drug possession and other reports

News

Parts of Boundary Waters reopen, firefighters make progress

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hearing in Floyd death to debate broadcast of ex-cops’ trial

News

Freeborn County Driver and Vehicle Services office relocating to historic part of courthouse

News

Benson runs for governor; Gazelka signals he may be next in

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle reported stolen and other reports