Tigers split tennis matches against Jordan and Tri-City United

As the end of the regular season draws near, the Albert Lea girls’ tennis team took to Jordan for a triangular Monday night against the Jaguars and the Titans of Tri-City United.

The Tigers dominated the doubles competition against the Titans, cruising to a 4-3 win. However, they struggled to find momentum against a tough Jaguars team, falling 7-0.

Albert Lea 4,

Tri-City United 3

The Tigers were undefeated in the doubles portion against the Titans. Two of the three matches were won in straight sets, while the third went to a tight third set.

Rachel Doppelhammer and Hannah Willner won their match in the No. 1 doubles spot. The duo won 6-1, 6-0.

Ashlyn Berven and Lilly Hyke also won in straight sets in their match at No. 2 doubles, 6-2, 7-5.

Emma Prihoda and Emery Nelson played in a closer match at No. 3 doubles, but still came out on top nonetheless, 3-6, 6-1, 11-9.

In singles action, Marissa Hanson was the lone Tiger to pick up a victory, beating her opponent in the No. 4 singles match 2-6, 6-4, 10-5.

Alyssa Jensen lost in the No. 1 spot 3-6, 6-0, 10-12. Stephanie Vogt lost in the No. 2 match 6-4, 6-0, and Bree Weilage lost in the No. 3 singles match 6-1, 6-0.

Jordan 7,

Albert Lea 0

The Tigers ran into a buzzsaw in the Jaguars, falling in straight sets in all seven matches.

Jenson fell 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Vogt lost 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2, Weilage lost 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3, and Hanson lost 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 4 match.

Doppelhammer and Willner played in the closest match of the dual, winning four games in each set of the No. 1 doubles match, but still falling short 6-4, 6-4.

Berven and Hyke lost 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 and Prihoda and Nelson lost 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.

The Tigers pick up their second win of the season and move to 2-10 overall. They will play in one more regular-season matchup before starting the postseason. The dual is scheduled for Thursday on the road against Rochester John Marshall.

The Big Nine Conference tournament is slated to start 9 a.m. Saturday at the Rochester Outdoor Tennis Center.