September 17, 2021

Tigers return kickoff for touchdown, fall to Red Wing 38-14

By Tyler Julson

Published 9:48 pm Friday, September 17, 2021

After being shut out at home last week, the Albert Lea football team headed to Red Wing Friday night in a battle of teams looking for their first win.

The Wingers jumped out to an early lead and never let the Tigers crawl back into the game, pulling away to beat the Tigers 38-14.

Red Wing took very little time off the clock before scoring their first touchdown of the game. The Wingers returned the opening kickoff deep into Albert Lea territory and converted on a three-yard touchdown rush a few plays later. A successful PAT put the Wingers on top, 7-0.

The Albert Lea offense failed to get any momentum on its first drive, being forced to punt after three short plays.

Red Wing took advantage and marched right down the field to take a 13-0 lead less than five minutes into play.

The Tigers seemed to get a boost of momentum on the ensuing kickoff as junior Derrick McMillian took the return 80-yards into the endzone. However, the touchdown was called back due to a penalty at midfield.

The drive ended in a punt and the teams traded possessions with no points until the Wingers scored once more before the half to lead 19-0.

Red Wing scored in their second possession of the second half before McMillian got his redemption by returning the next kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown — this time there was no penalty. A successful PAT put the Tigers behind 26-7.

The Tigers would find the endzone once more before the final horn as junior Brycin Kirsch  rushed for an 8-yard score with less than five seconds left in the game.

The Tigers fall to 0-3 on the season and will be back on the field Friday when they host No. 3-ranked Kasson-Mantorville on Homecoming.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

